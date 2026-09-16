The 2026 NFL season is underway, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the early leader in the MVP race after throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Texans. He is trading at $0.16 per share to win the award. Claim your $25 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been consistently in the MVP mix in recent years, finishing in the top three of voting. He won the award in 2024 and was a contender again last season. Allen is off to a hot start this year after racking up 334 passing yards, 23 rushing yards and four total touchdowns against the Texans in Week 1.

Kalshi has Allen priced at $0.16 per share to win the MVP, which puts him atop the market. He is followed by Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who are both $0.12 per share. Jackson is a two-time MVP winner and had 324 passing yards, 40 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in Week 1.

Williams completed 21 of 29 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers in Week 1, and he also rushed for 65 yards and two scores. Other contenders include Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ($0.08), Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ($0.07) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($0.06). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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