Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Pocket up to $500 bonus for trading 2027 pro football champion markets

The start of the NFL season is right around the corner, and you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades by picking the 2027 pro football champion. The Rams sit atop Kalshi's trading market at $0.17 per share, followed by the Seahawks ($0.08) and Bills ($0.07). Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2027 pro football champion Kalshi trading preview

The Rams are coming off a strong campaign, ultimately losing to the Seahawks by four points in a thrilling NFC Championship Game. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford won the MVP award for the first time in his career, leading a high-powered offense. They bolstered their defense this offseason by acquiring Myles Garrett, who posted a 23-sack season last year.

Garrett is playing alongside Kobie Turner and Byron Young, who are stronger teammates than Garrett's compatriots in Cleveland. Given the success Los Angeles had last season along with its offseason moves, it is not surprising that the Rams are atop Kalshi's NFL champion market at $0.17 per share. Stafford is $0.06 per share to win the NFL MVP for a second consecutive season.

The Seahawks are $0.08 per share to defend their surprising title from last season, while the Patriots are $0.04 after making a run to the Super Bowl. Other contenders include the Bills ($0.07), Chiefs ($0.07) and Ravens ($0.06), who are all in the AFC. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.