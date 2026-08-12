Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Pocket up to $500 bonus for trading 2026-27 NFC champion in pro football markets

The 2027 NFC Championship Game isn't until the end of January, but you can already trade on who wins the conference and several other NFL trading options by using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn up to $500 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades. The Los Angeles Rams are the trading favorites at $0.25 per share to win the NFC, while the reigning conference champions and their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, are second on the board at $0.13 per share. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Rams, Seahawks and 49ers all won at least 12 games each last season, and then the Seahawks and Rams met in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. They're expected to be arguably the best division in football once again, with the Rams and Seahawks installed as the trading favorites and the 49ers tied for third on the board with the Eagles at $0.10 per share.

However, the NFC North was also fantastic in 2025, with all four of its team finishing above .500. Among the four teams in the "Black and Blue" division, Kalshi traders give the Green Bay Packers the best chance of winning the conference at $0.09 per share. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are both priced at $0.08 per share, and the Minnesota Vikings are priced at $0.04 per share.

The NFC South, on the other hand, didn't have any teams finish above .500 last season, and all four teams in that division are trading as longshots to win the conference this preseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are priced at $0.03 per share and then the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are all trading at $0.02 per share.Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.