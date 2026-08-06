Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Pocket up to a $500 bonus for trading these AL Cy Young markets

August has arrived, meaning we have less than two months of regular-season baseball left before the pitcher of the year awards are crowned. The chase for the American League Cy Young award is on, and the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades. July separated the front-runners from those whose names were mentioned in conversation, and it is still a two-man race with the Yankees' Cam Schlittler leading at $0.50 per share to win. The Blue Jays' Dylan Cease is trading at $0.44 per share and saw his price to win slightly rise on the Kalshi prediction markets following a high strikeout performance. Trade $25 and get up to $500 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Kalshi AL Cy Young trading preview

Cam Schittler's trading price of $0.50 on Kalshi has slightly decreased 4% over the past week, while Dylan Cease's at $0.41 has climbed 7%, signaling growing market uncertainty in the Yankees' rookie over his AL CY Young competitor. Schittler's uncharacteristic performance against the Cardinals on August 3 resulted in his shortest and roughest start of the season, at just three innings pitched, cutting into his lead in the AL Cy Young race. He surrendered four earned runs on four hits, including a first-inning two-run home run. Schittler also threw 83 pitches in those three frames before the Yankees suffered a 13-7 loss. Going head-to-head, the 25-year-old ace from New York still has a better win-loss record at 10-6 compared to Cease's 7-5. His 10 wins are currently tied for 15th in all of MLB.

Dylan Cease has a more comparable earned run average at 2.41 through Wednesday's games, while Schlittler still has a slight edge with a 2.26 that ranks third in the league. Cease does have time to make up ground in this race with an estimated 9-11 starts remaining for both pitchers. The Blue Jays and Yankees starters both have logged over 170 strikeouts this season, which currently ranks them third and fifth in all of MLB. Cease's last July performance was a strong six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts against the Cardinals, for the come-from-behind victory. He also only allowed three hits. Dylan Cease was awarded AL pitcher of the month for July, highlighted by a complete-game 12-strikeout one-hitter against Boston. His momentum is moving in the right direction to seize the AL Cy Young award after having 14 consecutive starts with at least seven strikeouts.

Cam Schittler is looking to become the seventh Yankees pitcher to win the AL Cy Young Award, and a win for Dylan Cease would make him the fifth Blue Jay to claim the top pitcher's honor. Still holding as the frontrunner now, Schittler is scheduled to start in the upcoming weekend or early next week against the White Sox, and he is eyeing a strong comeback performance. If he can accomplish that, it will only further strengthen his case to become the Cy Young winner. Dylan Cease's next start is scheduled for Thursday on the road against the Houston Astros. Other pitchers in the AL Cy Young market are Boston's Sonny Gray ($0.03) and Cleveland Guardians' Gavin Williams ($0.04). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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