Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Portugal vs. Croatia: Get $15 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup on Thursday

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Croatia in the 2026 World Cup on Thursday night, making it the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Portugal is trading at $0.58 per share to win in regulation and $0.72 per share to advance. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

Portugal vs. Croatia trading preview

Portugal has never won the World Cup, but it enters the knockout round unbeaten at this year's edition. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a world-record 145 international goals, but none of them have come in eight previous World Cup knockout matches. He scored twice in the first half of a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in the group stage.

Croatia's Luka Modric lined up next to Ronaldo 222 times at Real Madrid, and he is making his 23rd World Cup appearance on Thursday. Modric headlines an aging roster that picked up wins over Panama and Ghana in the group stage. Croatia has reached at least the semifinals of the last two World Cups.

Kalshi has Portugal at $0.58 per share to win in regulation, while Croatia is $0.17 and a draw is $0.27. Portugal is $0.72 to advance, with Croatia at $0.28. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.