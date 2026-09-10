The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, last verified on September 10, just in time for the NFL Australia game featuring Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kickoff for 49ers vs. Rams is set for 8:35 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is trading at $0.65 per share to win, while Matthew Stafford is trading at $0.39, down two cents, to throw for 275+ yards.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 10, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Rams vs. 49ers preview

The 49ers and Rams open the season on the other side of the world, playing the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The two longtime NFC West rivals have met 154 times since 1950, with the 49ers holding a 79-72-3 series edge, though the Rams won the teams' last meeting 42-26 in San Francisco last season.

Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford lead the respective offenses in the series' first-ever meeting outside the United States. Los Angeles is trading at $0.65 per share on Kalshi to beat San Francisco, which trades at $0.36 per share. More than 47.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus.

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.