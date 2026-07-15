Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Receive $15 bonus for trading on 2026 pro baseball champion markets

The unofficial midway point of the 2026 professional baseball season has occurred with the All-Star festivities, and while the players enjoy some rest and recovery, the trading never stops at Kalshi. And baseball fans can still utilize the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. The 2026 professional baseball championship market is top-dominated, with Los Angeles (NL) looking like a tough team to argue against winning a third straight title. Los Angeles is trading at $0.34 per share to win it all, nearly 3x the price of the next-highest: New York (AL), trading at $0.125. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $15 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

2026 pro baseball champion Kalshi trading preview

Baseball's all-star festivities don't represent the true midway point of a season based on the number of games played, with all teams playing at least 95 of 162 games at this point, but they do offer a chance to reset and reflect on what has occurred over the last few months. While there are some surprises, the very top is no shock to anybody with Los Angeles D having another dominant start. With an established deep lineup of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the addition of Kyle Tucker, it's a tough team to pick against. Los Angeles D tops the chart, trading at $0.34 per share.

Los Angeles D was the first to 60 wins, but there are teams within close proximity. One is Tampa Bay, which always seems to surprise and win with a vastly different payroll than LA. Tampa Bay topped the AL in wins entering the break, and it's trading at $0.057 to win the 2026 pro baseball championship. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash is the longest-tenured manager in the sport at 12 seasons.

The NL currently dominates the top of the chart, outside of just LA. Many of the top 2026 pro baseball champion trading options come from the NL, including Milwaukee ($0.095), Atlanta ($0.078) and Philadelphia ($0.074). New York Y marks the top AL option at $0.125. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.