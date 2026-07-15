Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Receive $15 bonus for trading these 2026-27 NFL MVP markets

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades, which can be used to trade on the NFL MVP award ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are both trading at $0.11 per share atop Kalshi's market. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP winner, and he is almost always in the conversation when healthy. If Baltimore finishes near the top of the AFC and Jackson's rushing production increases, he will likely be in the mix again this year. He is trading at $0.11 per share at Kalshi.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also trading at $0.11 per share, with his elite passing production and key rushing plays continuing to bolster his MVP resume each season. Allen won the MVP in 2024 and has been a contender on an annual basis in recent years. Buffalo is expected to win the AFC East, which will only help Allen's case.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are both $0.10 per share, even though neither of them have won the award before. Burrow is one of the league's most efficient and highest volume passers, with injuries and poor team performance being the only things that have kept him from winning the award. Herbert has elite arm talent as well, and he could be a true contender if the Chargers take a step forward. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.