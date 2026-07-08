Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Receive $15 bonus for trading these AL Cy Young markets

The AL Cy Young race continues to be a tight one worth trading on, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler sits atop Kalshi's market at $0.51 per share, while Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease is $0.29 per share. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Kalshi AL Cy Young trading preview

Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler was dominant during the opening weeks of the season, but he was not as impressive in June. He allowed seven home runs that month, giving up six earned runs in his final start of the month. However, he still sits atop Kalshi's AL Cy Young market at $0.51 per share.

Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease remains the second option behind Cease following a strong month of June. He allowed just seven earned runs in four starts, and he opened July with seven shutout innings against Seattle. Cease is $0.29 per share to win the award.

The third option is Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen, who allowed just three runs over 33 innings in June. He posted an AL-leading 0.82 ERA during that span, putting him second in the AL's ERA standings (2.45) overall this season. Rasmussen is available at $0.13 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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