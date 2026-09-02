The WNBA is on a two-week break for the FIBA World Cup in Germany, but once play resumes on Sept. 17, it's a sprint to the postseason. Even with many of the stars in Germany, WNBA futures markets are open at Kalshi, and you can trade on the 2026 WNBA champion with the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Minnesota Lynx enter the break with the league's best record at 31-9 and top the Kalshi price chart, trading at $0.44 per contract to win the WNBA championship. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of a $25 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion, WNBA MVP Kalshi trading preview

It's tough to find a better scoring balance than Minnesota, which has five players averaging more than 14 points per game. Olivia Miles leads the team with 19.7 points per game. The Lynx hope Miles, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, is that missing piece to go from a strong regular-season team to a champion. The Lynx had the league's best record last year but were eliminated in the semifinals. The Lynx are trading at $0.44 per contract to win the 2026 WNBA championship.

The 2026 WNBA champion market is highly competitive after the Lynx. The next-priced teams are bunched together in Las Vegas ($0.13), Indiana ($0.11), Atlanta ($0.11) and Golden State ($0.11). Las Vegas and Indiana are led by the star power of A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark, respectively.

Golden State, despite being in just its second WNBA season, has the second-best record in the league at 29-11 approaching the final weeks. Despite not having a player average more than 15 ppg, the Valkyries have continued their winning ways with the top-scoring defense, allowing 75.4 ppg. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.