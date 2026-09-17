The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for Thursday Night Football when the Lions visit the Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET at New Highmark Stadium. Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver injured his hip during warm-ups and is inactive. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Lions trade at $0.32 per share on Kalshi to beat the Bills at the new Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 17, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Lions vs. Bills predictions

Detroit and Buffalo kick off Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at New Highmark Stadium, with the Lions managing a banged-up offensive line. Lions star Aidan Hutchinson has two sacks in Detroit's Week 1 win over the Saints. Buffalo is dealing with injuries up front, linebacker Terrel Bernard was limited in practice again today, and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders is questionable with a knee injury. Buffalo is trading at $0.69 per share on Kalshi to beat Detroit, who trades at $0.32 per share. Kalshi prices the Bills to win by 5.5 points or more at $0.50 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh predictions

Syracuse and Pittsburgh kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium, with Syracuse working through a banged-up receiver room. Wide receivers Nate Edwards and Terrell Wilfong are both dealing with injuries, Wilfong with a collarbone issue, and Calvin Russell III remains out with an Achilles injury, while running back Tylik Hill is managing a leg injury of his own. Pittsburgh has listed running back Ja'Kyrian Turner with undisclosed issues. Pittsburgh is trading at $0.79 per share on Kalshi to beat Syracuse, who trades at $0.22 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.