The 2026 MLB season is inching closer to its conclusion, and teams are starting to have a better understanding of whether they are serious World Series contenders. Baseball traders can also make these decisions by looking at the 2026 pro baseball champion market, an option to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making $25 worth of trades. The Dodgers, who boosted their roster at the trade deadline by adding back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, top the Kalshi price chart at $0.34 per share, followed by the Yankees ($0.11) and the Brewers ($0.10). Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $25 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 pro baseball champion Kalshi trading preview

Once again, the Tampa Bay Rays prove you don't need to have the highest payroll in baseball to compete with the best. Tampa Bay, with Kevin Cash as the longest-tenured manager in the sport, is likely on its way to making the playoffs for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. Tampa Bay missed the playoffs the previous two years, but with hitters like Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and the acquisition of Liam Hicks at the trade deadline, Tampa Bay figures to be in the mix to win the 2026 pro baseball championship. Tampa Bay is trading at $0.07 to win it all.

On the other side of the payroll spectrum is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who added to their huge payroll and talent crop by trading for Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline. Skubal led the AL in ERA in each of the last two seasons en route to winning the Cy Young, and he leads a talented rotation supported by a deep lineup into the playoffs. The Dodgers are trading at $0.34 per contract, 3x higher than any other MLB team.

Other contenders to win the 2026 pro baseball championship include the Yankees ($.011), Brewers ($0.10), Cubs ($0.07) and Phillies ($0.05). The Yankees have a rotation that could compete with the Dodgers' if they meet in the World Series, highlighted by Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler and Max Fried. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.