The 2026 NFL season is just around the corner and now is a great time to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 trading bonus after making $25 worth of trades as a new user. There's already been over $4.2 million in trading volume on who will win the 2027 NFC Championship Game, which is scheduled for early next year on Jan. 31. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Los Angeles Rams came up short in the 2026 NFC Championship Game, falling 31-27 to the Seattle Seahawks. With Matthew Stafford coming off his first NFL MVP award in the twilight of his career, the Rams made big moves this offseason to go after another championship in what could be a limited window. They acquired the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, and former All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie in blockbuster trades.

The Seattle Seahawks went on to win the league title after beating the Rams in last year's NFC Championship Game, but they'll have to reload after losing starters on both sides of the ball during free agency. However, their core of Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ernest Jones and Devon Witherspoon are all back, and Seattle is still one of the trading favorites.

The latest 2027 NFC Championship winner pricing from Kalshi lists the Rams at $0.23 per share to win the conference, while the Seahawks are priced at $0.13 per share. The two NFC West rivals are followed on the board by the Philadelphia Eagles ($0.10), Dallas Cowboys ($0.09), Detroit Lions ($0.09) and San Francisco 49ers ($0.09). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.