The 2026 college football season is underway, and new users can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 bonus after making $25 in trades. Some of the sport's most storied programs are atop Kalshi's college football champion market, including Ohio State ($0.13), Notre Dame ($0.13), LSU ($0.12) and Texas ($0.12). Trade $25 and get $25 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

No. 1 Ohio State faces No. 5 Texas on Saturday night during the Week 2 college football schedule, which is expected to be one of the biggest games of the entire season. The Buckeyes are led by star quarterback Julian Sayin and star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, while the Longhorns' roster is headlined by star quarterback Arch Manning. Sayin and Manning are Heisman Trophy candidates.

Ohio State sits atop Kalshi's national champion market at $0.13 per share, joining Notre Dame at that price point. The Fighting Irish won 10 consecutive games last season after dropping their first two games of the campaign, and they cruised to a 41-13 win over Wisconsin in their 2026 season opener. They do not currently have a ranked team on their schedule until October, and No. 7 Miami (Nov. 7) is the only top-10 team on their schedule.

Texas and LSU are both priced at $0.12 per share, while Indiana, Miami and Oregon are all $0.10 per share. Other contenders include Georgia ($0.09), Alabama ($0.04) and Oklahoma ($0.04). Oklahoma travels to Michigan in one of the biggest games on Saturday. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.