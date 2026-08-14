Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Receive $25 bonus for trading these 2026-27 NFL MVP markets

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. With the NFL preseason underway, it is the perfect time to trade on football markets such as the NFL MVP award. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are all priced at $0.10 per share atop Kalshi's market. Claim your $25 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been the most consistent MVP contender in recent seasons, including his MVP-winning season in 2024. His elite combination of passing and rushing makes him a logical choice to land atop the market, especially since Buffalo is expected to have a strong season. Allen is trading at $0.10 per share at Kalshi.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP winner and remains a dangerous MVP candidate due to his dual-threat ability as well. He is playing in a new offense this year, and he is trading at $0.10 per share to win the award. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are both $0.10 per share as well, but they are more traditional quarterbacks.

Burrow has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but he has the arm talent and weapons to put up huge numbers. Herbert has dealt with offensive line issues, yet he still led the Chargers to an 11-win season last year. If the Chargers finish near the top of the AFC and Herbert gets better protection, he has a legitimate shot to win the award. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.