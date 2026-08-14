Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Receive a $25 bonus for trading these AL Cy Young markets

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, making now the perfect time to lock in a prediction on which pitcher will win the American League Cy Young Award. Kalshi has Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler at $0.64 per share, followed by Toronto's Dylan Cease at $0.32 per share. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi AL Cy Young trading preview

Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler struggled in his first start in August, allowing four hits and four earned runs in just 3.0 innings of work against the Cardinals on Aug. 3. However, he bounced back with a productive performance on Aug. 9 against the Braves, giving up just three hits and one earned run across 7.0 innings.

Meanwhile, Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease has been spectacular since coming off a hamstring injury earlier this season. On July 25, Cease allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out 12 in a complete-game shutout against the Red Sox. He also pitched seven scoreless innings while recording 10 strikeouts in his outing against the Cubs on Aug. 6. Cease currently ranks in the top 10 in ERA and strikeouts and is trading at $0.32 per share on Kalshi. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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