Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Receive up to $500 bonus for trading 2027 pro football champion markets

With August's arrival, the return to the new NFL season is now just a few short weeks away, and NFL fans can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades by picking the 2027 pro football champion. The Los Angeles Rams emerged as early preseason favorites, and their trade value to win on Kalshi has steadily increased to $0.16 per share as we inch closer each week to the start of the regular season. The defending champion Seattle Seahawks' trade value has slightly dropped and is now priced at $0.08 per share to repeat, something not seen successfully in the NFL for the past three seasons. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Buffalo Bills are also priced at $0.08, representing the top AFC team. The Baltimore Ravens are the next closest AFC contender, priced at $0.07 per share to win. A team from the NFC has won the professional football championship the past two years, and Kalshi lists the Baltimore Ravens at $0.07 per share to win, along with the Kansas City Chiefs at $0.06. The New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Philadelphia Eagles are all priced at $0.05 per share, as they are also all teams with previous pro football championship experience. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2027 pro football champion Kalshi trading preview

The Rams, priced at $0.16 per share, marched to the top of the Kalshi predictions to win the pro football championship instantly after acquiring superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett. Los Angeles was shining on offense in 2025, credited to the veteran leadership of Matthew Stafford, along with star playmakers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Defensively, however, there was room for improvement after ranking 10th in scoring defense by allowing 20.4 points per game. Adding the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, addresses that need, giving Los Angeles a game-changing leader to pair with rising stars Kobie Turner and Byron Young–arguably the most talented defensive front Garrett has played alongside in his career. With an elite offense now complemented by a potentially dominating defense, the Rams appear to have the balance needed to make a serious run at winning the 2026 pro football championship, their first in five years.

Three experienced teams in the AFC can compete and win the pro football championship. Leading the way on Kalshi are the Bills, holding steady at $0.08 per share, followed by the Broncos and the Patriots, both priced at $0.05. Buffalo is coming off a 12-win season, and Josh Allen captains an offense that balances returning playmaker Khalil Shakir and adds DJ Moore. The Broncos, who had the overall best seed in the NFL last season, had their championship hopes cut short after their rising star quarterback Bo Nix was injured. Coming off a season where they posted a franchise-record 68-sack defense and held opponents to 18.3 points per game, they should pick up where they left off with a healthy Nix and a newly added target receiver for him in Jaylen Waddle. Finally, the Patriots, who surpassed all expectations in 2025 by reaching the Super Bowl before ultimately falling short, bring high expectations to win it all in 2026. One of the NFL's youngest rosters returns with another year of development added, positioning New England to challenge the top contenders once again. The Patriots enter the season with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove–that this young core is ready to capture the franchise's next NFL title.

In the NFC, the West division alone has either had a team win or at least reached the Super Bowl in five of the last eight title games. The Seahawks are priced at $0.05 on Kalshi for another chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in another of their division rival's home stadiums, as the 2027 Pro Football Championship will be in Los Angeles. Seattle boasted the NFL's best defense in 2025, holding opponents to 17.2 points a game, and that is their identity. Priced at just $0.05 per share on Kalshi to win the 2026 Pro Football Championship, the 49ers could offer one of the market's most intriguing value plays. Few teams have endured more heartbreak over the past several seasons, from championship-game losses to devastating injuries that derailed promising campaigns. San Francisco continues each year to prove it is one of the NFL's most consistent contenders despite falling short of the ultimate prize. Entering 2026 with a largely healthy roster—including the return of defensive cornerstones Fred Warner and Nick Bosa—the 49ers have the talent, experience and resilience to contend for another Pro Football Championship. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.