Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Receive up to $500 bonus for trading 2026-27 AFC champion in pro football markets

New England is the reigning AFC champion and with 2027 AFC Championship Game winner markets already open on Kalshi, you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn up to a $500 trading bonus after $25 worth of trades while deciding if New England can repeat. Mike Vrabel's squad is priced at $0.09 per share to win the AFC and is also priced at $0.92 per share to not win the conference. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

Buffalo has been the playoffs seven years in a row with Josh Allen installed as the starting quarterback, but the franchise is still yet to win the conference championship in the Allen era. This offseason ownership took drastic measures to shake things up, parting ways with head coach Sean McDermott and promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to HC. Buffalo also acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore, who has four 1,000-yard seasons to his name, to give Allen a new receiving threat.

Baltimore also made a change at head coach this offseason after a disappointing 2025 season. John Harbaugh was fired after 18 years at the helm and Jesse Minter was hired as his replacement. Baltimore also signed former Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson to boost the defense and is hoping that a healthy Lamar Jackson can help lift the franchise back into the AFC championship picture.

The latest AFC Championship winner pricing from Kalshi lists Buffalo as the trading favorite at $0.15 per share. Baltimore is priced at $0.13 per share along with Kansas City. Los Angeles is next on the board at $0.12 per share and then Houston rounds out the top five at $0.10 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.15 Kansas City $0.14 Baltimore $0.13 Los Angeles C $0.12 Denver $0.12 New England $0.10 Cincinnati $0.10 Houston $0.08 Jacksonville $0.08 Indianapolis $0.04 Las Vegas $0.03 Pittsburgh $0.03 Cleveland $0.02 Tennessee $0.02 Miami $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.