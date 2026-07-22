Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Receive up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 NL Cy Young prediction markets

The second half of the baseball season is underway and the NL Cy Young race is a perfect chance to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn up to a $500 trading bonus after $25 worth of trades. Paul Skenes is the reigning NL Cy Young winner and he's having another terrific season, but several other electric starting pitchers have been even better and there are six players priced ahead of him on the trading board. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of up to a $500 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2026 NL Cy Young Kalshi trading preview

With a fastball that regularly tops 102 mph and elite extension that makes the velocity play up even more, Milwaukee right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has dominated all season. The 24-year-old sports a 1.62 ERA on the season and has 167 strikeouts over 111 innings of work. He's now the prohibitive trading favorite at $0.64 per share to win the NL Cy Young in his second season.

However, Cristopher Sanchez was the NL All-Star Game starter and the Philadelphia lefty still leads baseball in pitching WAR (5.2). He uses a sinker-changeup combo with terrific arm-side run to generate an impressive 57.3% groundball rate that puts him in the 98th percentile among pitchers. He's priced at $0.14 per share to win the NL Cy Young after finishing as the runner-up a season ago.

Chris Sale was the NL Cy Young winner in 2024 and the veteran lefty is having another sensational season in Atlanta. He sports a 2.06 ERA and his wipeout slider remains one of the best pitches in baseball, as it generates a 37.3% whiff rate and has been the punchout pitch on 71 of his 123 strikeouts. Sale is priced at $0.08 per share to win his second Cy Young award. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.