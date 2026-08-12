Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Receive up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 pro baseball champion markets

The 2026 MLB trade deadline sent shockwaves around the sport, highlighted by the rich getting richer with the Dodgers trading for back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. This move makes them an even more popular team in the 2026 pro baseball champion market at Kalshi, where users can utilize the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Many of the sport's most prominent franchises currently sit at the top of the Kalshi price chart to win the 2026 pro baseball championship, including the Dodgers ($0.391 per share), Yankees ($0.104) and Red Sox ($0.084). Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of up to a $500 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2026 pro baseball champion Kalshi trading preview

The Boston Red Sox were trading between $0.01 and $0.04 per share throughout July to win the 2026 pro baseball championship, but given their recent surge and trade deadline moves, Boston has surged up the price chart at Kalshi. The Red Sox are now trading at $0.08 per share to win the 2026 pro baseball championship. Only the Dodgers are trading at a significantly higher price. Boston showcased its seriousness about contending this season by trading multiple top prospects for catcher Adley Rutschman.

The Red Sox went 21-4 in July and won their first six games in August to rebound after a start that led to the firing of manager Alex Cora. The American League has multiple viable candidates to play for the top prize in the sport. American League champion trading options include the Yankees ($0.10), Tampa Bay ($0.06) and White Sox ($0.02).

The Dodgers are a title away from being the first team since the Yankees (1998-2000) to win three straight championships. Their addition of Tarik Skubal, arguably the best pitcher in the sport, adds to an already elite rotation that includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and Justin Wrobleski. The Dodgers are trading at $0.39 per share, with the Brewers ($0.09) as the next-highest NL team. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.