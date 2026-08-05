Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Receive up to $500 bonus for trading 2026-27 NFC champion in pro football markets

NFL training camps are open, and the 2026 season is just around the corner, making now the time to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn up to $500 in bonus trading credits after making your first $25 worth of trades as a new user. You can already use this unique sign-up offer to trade who will win the 2027 NFC Championship Game on Kalshi, and the Seattle Seahawks are priced at $0.13 per share as the reigning champions. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

Despite losing to Seattle in the 2026 NFC Championship Game, the Los Angeles Rams are the prohibitive trading favorites on Kalshi after a busy offseason. That's because they added all-pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett via trade. Head coach Sean McVay also indicated that former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald was trending towards coming out of retirement to join the Rams, who are now trading at $0.25 per share to win the conference.

The Chicago Bears nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback to knock off the Rams in the divisional round last season and they're hoping for continued growth in Ben Johnson's second season at the helm. Early reports from training camp are that Caleb Williams is handling added responsibility well. Luther Burden, Colston Loveland and Kyle Monangai all have the potential to take on bigger roles after strong rookie seasons too, and Chicago is priced at $0.08 per share to win the NFC.

After making the playoffs the last five years in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers missed the postseason on the last day of the season last year. Now Mike Evans is gone and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is locked in a somewhat contentious contract dispute heading into 2026. The Buccaneers are trading at $0.03 per share to win the NFC, but the other three teams in the NFC South are priced at $0.02 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.