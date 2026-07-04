Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score $15 bonus for 2026 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Joey Chestnut on July 4

The Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest takes over Coney Island on Saturday, and it's the perfect occasion to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Joey Chestnut sits atop Kalshi's market to win the men's division at $0.94 per share, with Patrick Bertoletti at $0.04 per share and James Webb at $0.02 per share. Kalshi prices Joey Chestnut eating 70 or more hot dogs at $0.43 per share. Miki Sudo headlines the women's division at $0.95 per share, while Kalshi prices Sudo eating 38 or more hot dogs and buns at $0.46 per share. The women's contest begins at 11 a.m. ET, while the men's contest begins at 12:30 p.m. ET. Trade the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

Joey Chestnut ($0.94) to win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest preview

Chestnut is the greatest competitive eater in Nathan's history, a 16-time champion who holds the contest record and has been the defining figure of the sport for two decades. He enters the 2026 contest as the prohibitive Kalshi favorite at $0.94 per share, a reflection of the market's near-total confidence in his ability to reclaim his title on July 4. Beyond the winner market, Kalshi traders are pricing in a high volume day, with Chestnut eating 65 or more hot dogs and buns trading at $0.70 per share and Chestnut eating 70 or more sitting at $0.41 per share. The market for 76 or more dogs is at $0.12 per share, putting a record-challenging performance in play. Trade the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Miki Sudo ($0.95) to win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest preview

Sudo is the most decorated women's competitor in Nathan's history, a multiple-time champion who has dominated the women's division in virtually every year she has entered. She comes in as the clear Kalshi favorite at $0.95 per share and enters Saturday's contest at Coney Island with the track record to back it up. On the total dogs eaten side, Kalshi prices Sudo eating 38 or more hot dogs and buns at $0.46 per share, while the 41 or more market sits at $0.32 per share. The 44 or more market is also trading at $0.21 per share, reflecting trader uncertainty about whether she can push into record territory in the women's division. Trade the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Patrick Bertoletti ($0.04) to win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest preview

Bertoletti is second in the men's market, and he has the résumé to justify it. He is one of the most accomplished competitive eaters in Nathan's history outside of Chestnut, and he knows how to win on the Coney Island stage. His path to victory runs directly through Chestnut, which is why Kalshi has him at just $0.04 per share, but the men's division is not decided on paper, and Bertoletti has beaten the best competition available to him in prior contests. If Chestnut has an off day or fails to find his old form, Bertoletti is the most likely beneficiary. Trade the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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