Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score $15 bonus for 2026 Wimbledon trading, Sinner, Djokovic, Zverev

The 2026 Wimbledon men's draw is into its third round, and it's the perfect occasion to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Jannik Sinner is the tournament favorite at $0.57 per share, with Novak Djokovic surging to $0.15 per share after an impressive start that has pushed his price up since the draw began. Alexander Zverev is at $0.09 per share heading into his second-round match on Thursday, and Taylor Fritz, who breezed past Patrick Kypson 3-0 in his opener, has moved into the Round of 32 and is priced behind them in the Kalshi winner market. Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew from the tournament with a right wrist injury that also kept him out of the French Open, is not a factor. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

Jannik Sinner ($0.57) to win Wimbledon preview

Sinner is the defending champion and the clear Kalshi favorite, and grass has quietly become one of his best surfaces over the past two seasons. His flat, heavy forehand and improving serve translate well to the faster courts at the All England Club, and last year's title run showed he can close out best-of-five matches there. With Alcaraz, the only man to beat him in a major final since 2024, out of the draw, Sinner avoids the kind of grinding, five-set test that has occasionally given him trouble at the other majors. Kalshi prices him at $0.57 per share to win the title and as a $0.96 per share favorite against Jenson Brooksby in their Round of 32 match on Friday. Trade the 2026 Wimbledon men's draw here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Novak Djokovic ($0.15) to win Wimbledon preview

Djokovic is a seven-time Wimbledon champion, and an eighth title would tie Roger Federer for the most in tournament history. At 39, he's chasing his 25th career major, and his price has surged seven points to $0.19 per share since the draw began, reflecting the kind of early-round form that gives traders confidence in a deep run. He remains one of the best returners and movers in the sport regardless of age, and Wimbledon has been the site of more of his major triumphs than any other Slam. Kalshi has him at $0.15 per share to win the title and as a $0.88 per share favorite to handle Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 32 on Friday. Trade the 2026 Wimbledon men's draw here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Alexander Zverev ($0.09) to win Wimbledon preview

Zverev finally broke through for his first major title at the French Open last month, outlasting Flavio Cobolli in five sets after three previous Slam final losses, including a heartbreaker against Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open. That kind of resilience matters on grass, where matches can swing on a handful of points, and Zverev's serve is among the biggest in the sport. He's never been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, but a maiden major title can change how a player handles the biggest stages. Kalshi prices him at $0.09 per share to win the title and as a $0.96 per share favorite against Valentin Royer in Thursday's Round of 64. Trade the 2026 Wimbledon men's draw here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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