Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score $15 bonus for trading 2026-27 AFC champion in pro football markets

Football prediction markets are already open at Kalshi and that means that you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $15 trading bonus after making $15 worth of trades in markets like, "Who will win the 2027 AFC Championship Game?" Despite having made seven consecutive postseason appearances without winning the conference, Buffalo is the trading favorite at $0.15 per share just ahead of Kansas City ($0.14). Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

For most of the Patrick Mahomes era, Kansas City has been the dominant force in the AFC. He's led the franchise to five AFC titles and gone on to win the league championship three times. However, Kansas City is coming off an extremely disappointing 6-11 season and is hoping that the return of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator can help revive what has become a mid-tier offense in the last couple seasons.

Buffalo was unable to capitalize on Kansas City's demise last year, losing in the divisional round to Denver. However, the franchise also made a major coaching change, parting ways with head coach Sean McDermott and promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to give Josh Allen continuity. D.J. Moore was also acquired in a trade with Chicago, giving Allen a proven No. 1 receiver for the first time since Stefon Diggs left.

While those are the two trading favorites as of now, things are tightly bunched behind them in the AFC. Baltimore ($0.13), Los Angeles ($0.12), Houston ($0.10), Denver ($0.09), New England ($0.09), Cincinnati ($0.08) and Jacksonville ($0.08) all look potentially competitive and capable of making a playoff run. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.15 Kansas City $0.14 Baltimore $0.13 Los Angeles C $0.12 Denver $0.12 New England $0.10 Cincinnati $0.10 Houston $0.08 Jacksonville $0.08 Indianapolis $0.04 Las Vegas $0.03 Pittsburgh $0.03 Cleveland $0.02 Tennessee $0.02 Miami $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.