Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score $15 bonus for trading on 2026 NL Cy Young prediction markets

There are still a few months until season-long baseball markets close, but now is as good a time as ever to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $15 trading bonus after making $15 worth of trades. The 2026 NL Cy Young race has been hotly contested throughout the season, but Milwaukee right-hander Jacob Misiorowski exits the MLB All-Star Break as the frontrunner, as he's now trading at $0.69 per share to win the award. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $15 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

2026 NL Cy Young Kalshi trading preview

Misiorowski didn't pitch in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, but his chief competition, Cristopher Sanchez, dad. Despite some recent struggles, the Philadelphia lefty was named the starter in front of his home crowd with Misiorowski's schedule not aligning. However, Sanchez was tagged for three earned runs in his only inning of work and he's now trading at $0.13 per share to win the NL Cy Young.

His teammate Zach Wheeler felt slighted by how late he received his all-star invite and declined to participate. However, he's moved into serious contention in the NL Cy Young race with a 10-1 record and a 2.13 ERA. Wheeler recorded double-digit strikeouts in each of his last three starts before the all-star break and is now priced at $0.09 per share in the NL Cy Young market on Kalshi.

Braves lefty Chris Sale ($0.05), Reds righty Chase Burns ($0.03) and Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani ($0.03) are the only other players priced higher than a penny per share. None of that trio pitched in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, but they should be ready to make their next start after the break. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.