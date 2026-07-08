Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score $15 bonus for trading on 2026 pro baseball champion markets

Three full months of the professional baseball season are complete, making now a time baseball fans may want to begin trading on the 2026 professional baseball champion with the information gathered in recent months and weeks. Baseball lovers can take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades, for predicting the 2026 pro baseball champion. After a slower start by the team's standards, Los Angeles (NL) has risen to the top record in the sport and, unsurprisingly, tops the price chart, trading at $0.33 per share to be the 2026 pro baseball champion. If you don't like the value of that price, there are plenty of other candidates who could either defeat Los Angeles or be fortunate enough not to cross paths with LA in the playoffs. Other top options include New York Y ($0.127), Seattle ($0.092) and Atlanta ($0.079). Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $15 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

2026 pro baseball champion Kalshi trading preview

Los Angeles went 18-9 in June to achieve the best record in the sport and showcase why this team has strong potential to complete baseball's first three-peat since New York did so in 1998-2000. Shohei Ohtani is having another strong season with his bat and arm, leading a loaded LA lineup that also includes Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Kyle Tucker, plus he forms a top rotation duo with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Los Angeles is priced at $0.33 to win it all at Kalshi, the top price in the market.

New York Y have struggled lately, however, the AL is having a down year in general, so New York's price hasn't dropped much in recent weeks. Superstar Aaron Judge remains out with a rib injury, and New York went 12-14 in June. Still, only Los Angeles has a lower price, with New York trading at $0.127 to finish as the 2026 pro baseball champion.

It may come as a surprise to many, but Miami had the best June record in the league at 20-6, climbing into the NL playoff picture. If you think they can keep a hot streak rolling for the next few months and into the playoffs, you can score a huge payday on Miami to win it all, trading at $0.005 per share to win it all. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.