Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score $15 bonus for trading 2026-27 NFC champion in pro football markets

Training camp is just around the corner and pro football markets like "Who will win the 2027 NFC Championship Game?" are open, making now the time to use the new Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $15 trading bonus after your first $15 worth of trades. Seattle is the defending champion and is priced at $0.11 per share to win the conference again, but Los Angeles ($0.25 per share) is the trading favorite after a dynamic offseason. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

Seattle was relatively dominant during the postseason last year, beating San Francisco 41-6 in the Divisional Round, Los Angeles 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game and then winning a league title with a 29-13 rout of New England. However, Los Angeles did threaten for the NFC title and is now the favorite after making a pair of blockbuster trades on defense.

Defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive back Trent McDuffie are both former all-pros and now they're both on the L.A. roster after general manager Les Snead shipped off a score of draft picks in two separate deals with Cleveland and Kansas City to acquire them. Now Los Angeles is a heavy favorite in the NFC Championship Game winner market, which has already done nearly $2.6 million in trading volume.

Philadelphia won the NFC championship in 2025 and is the only other team besides Seattle and Los Angeles trading for double-digits per share ($0.10). Dallas and Green Bay are priced at $0.09 per share, Chicago and Detroit are priced at $0.08 per share and San Francisco is priced at $0.07 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.