Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score $15 bonus for trading these 2026-27 NFL MVP markets

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades, which can be used to trade on the 2026-27 NFL MVP award. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen headline the MVP race heading into the season, with Jackson atop Kalshi's market at $0.11 per share. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Bills quarterback Josh Allen consistently contends for the MVP award, winning it in 2024. He is coming off a strong campaign for Buffalo, racking up 4,247 total yards and 39 total touchdowns. He ultimately came up short of back-to-back MVPs, though, as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won the award.

Stafford led the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 passing touchdowns with just eight interceptions. The veteran posted a 109.2 passer rating to edge out Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the tightest MVP race since 2003. Kalshi has Stafford and Maye both at $0.07 to win the award this year.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sits atop the market ($0.11) as a former two-time MVP. He was the unanimous winner in 2019 with 3,127 passing yards, 1,206 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns. Jackson added another MVP in 2023 with 3,678 passing yards, 821 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.