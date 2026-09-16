The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS grants new users with $25 in bonus trading credits after your first $25 worth of trades. On Wednesday, you can use that Kalshi promo code to trade MLB games like Blue Jays vs. Tigers and Diamondbacks vs. Marlins, or you can look ahead to NFL predictions on matchups like Bills vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided picks for all three games on Wednesday as part of our best Tuesday Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

Blue Jays vs. Tigers: Detroit to win the first five innings ($0.42 per share)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins: Arizona to win ($0.56 per share)

Lions vs. Bills: Josh Allen 250+ passing yards ($0.52 per share)

Blue Jays vs. Tigers: Detroit to win the first five innings

"Keider Montero (3.55 ERA, 3.56 xERA) has a clear pitching advantage early on against Max Scherzer (6.38 ERA, 4.43 xERA). Montero's ability to keep the ball low, combined with the late-afternoon shadows at Rogers Centre, makes it hard for Toronto hitters to lift his sinker," SportsLine MLB expert Jeff Hochman said. "This is a tough spot for a Blue Jays lineup that's already 30th in runs per game and 29th in team slugging (.386). The Tigers are 7th in runs scored on the road and 18th at home. They are 4.5 games out of a wild card spot. Still fighting to the end."

Kalshi's first five innings market for Toronto vs. Detroit lists the Blue Jays and Tigers at $0.42 per share each, while a tie is priced at $0.16 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins: Arizona to win

"Arizona can't lose tonight at home after falling in extras last night to the Fish. The good news for the Snakes is that Miami's bullpen is shredded after that and having put closer Pete Fairbanks on the IL ahead of the game," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Arizona's Merrill Kelly is having a down year (9-13, 4.97 ERA) but has been a big-game pitcher in the past and has looked much better in his past three. With the home team off on Thursday, just about every arm is available behind Kelly as you gotta have this to stay within shouting distance of the Padres."

The Diamondbacks are priced at $0.56 per share to win at home on Wednesday, while the Marlins are priced at $0.45 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Lions vs. Bills: Josh Allen 250+ passing yards

"These two teams both scored and allowed 30 points in Week 1, though it took OT for Detroit. Even taking out overtime, the Lions were torched by Tyler Shough, who finished with 410 yards," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Josh Allen had 334 yards himself last week against a tough defense while leaning on DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid, and I expect him to look for those big gains again, playing a team that can run up the score in the Lions. I think this one is worth laddering to 300+ yards, and my only worry is the state of the field in Highmark Stadium's first regular-season game."

Kalshi prices Allen to throw for 250+ yards at $0.52 per share, while fewer than 250 yards is $0.49 per share. Allen to top 300 yards is $0.24 per share and NO is $0.78 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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