The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, last verified on September 13. Trade on NFL predictions for division rivalries like Eagles vs. Commanders ($0.30), Cowboys vs. Giants ($0.39), Packers vs. Vikings ($0.54), and more. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Raiders are trading at $0.635 per share to beat the Dolphins, who trade at $0.355 per share, and Dallas trades at $0.605 per share to beat the Giants, who trade at $0.395 per share.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 11, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Dolphins vs. Raiders predictions

Indianapolis trades at $0.375 per share on Kalshi to beat Baltimore, Las Vegas trades at $0.635 per share to beat Miami, who trades at $0.355 per share, and Dallas trades at $0.605 per share to beat the Giants, who trade at $0.395 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Ravens vs. Colts predictions

Baltimore travels to Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against Indianapolis, with the Ravens down two defensive starters, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is out with a neck injury and linebacker Teddye Buchanan is out for the season with a torn ACL. Indianapolis is also managing a linebacker injury of its own heading into the game. Baltimore is trading at $0.625 per share on Kalshi to beat Indianapolis, who trades at $0.375 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus.

Cowboys vs. Giants predictions

Dallas and the Giants kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium, with a new era beginning in New York under first year head coach John Harbaugh. The Giants also turn to a new No. 2 receiver, Malachi Fields, after releasing Darius Slayton this week. Dallas is trading at $0.605 per share on Kalshi to beat the Giants, who trade at $0.395 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.