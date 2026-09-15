The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS grants new users with $25 in bonus trading credits after your first $25 worth of trades. On Tuesday, you can use that sign-up bonus to trade MLB games like Guardians vs. White Sox and Cubs vs. Braves, or you can look ahead to the Week 2 NFL schedule and matchups like Patriots vs. Steelers on Sunday. The Cubs are set to start Kevin Gausman (9-12, 4.60), while the Braves will counter with Martin Perez (8-9, 3.08 ERA). Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided picks for all three games on Tuesday as part of our best Tuesday Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Guardians vs. White Sox: Cleveland to win ($0.56 per share)

Cubs vs. Braves: Chicago to win the first five innings ($0.48 per share)

Patriots vs. Steelers: Fewer than 42.5 points scored ($0.54 per share)

Guardians vs. White Sox: Cleveland to win

"Monday's loss was a rough one for the Guardians as they now sit 1.5 games behind the White Sox for the lead in the American League Central Division. But on Tuesday, Cleveland hands the ball to Foster Griffin, who is 15-5 this season combined for the Nationals and Guardians," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "In April, the left hander held Chicago scoreless over seven innings in a no-decision in Washington's 2-1 win over the White Sox. Meanwhile, the Sox have lost 8 of Davis Martin's last 10 appearances. With less than two weeks to go in the regular season, there's not much more room for error for Cleveland and they really could use this victory. I think they'll get it at home on Tuesday night."

Cleveland is priced at $0.56 per share to win on Kalshi and Chicago is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cubs vs. Braves: Chicago to win the first five innings

"Martin Perez presents one of the league's most pronounced regression profiles. Although he currently holds a 3.08 ERA, his xERA is much higher at 4.58, alongside a .264 expected batting average allowed and a .328 xwOBA allowed across 547 plate appearances. Perez has struggled on the road and has only pitched at Wrigley Field twice since 2016-neither outing was successful," SportsLine MLB expert Jeff Hochman said. "He now faces a Chicago lineup that leads MLB with 207 home runs, a .430 team slugging percentage, and a league-best 5.33 runs per game, also ranking first in OPS against left-handed starters. Contrarily, Kevin Gausman represents an inverse regression case: his 4.60 ERA belies a 4.02 xERA, a .309 xwOBA allowed, and a 112 Stuff+ splitter."

Kalshi's first five innings market for Braves vs. Cubs prices Atlanta at $0.39 per share, Chicago at $0.48 per share and a tie at $0.17 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Patriots vs. Steelers: Fewer than 42.5 points scored

"The Patriots have had plenty of time to stew over their loss in the opener, and I expect the defense will come to play against this suspect Steelers offense," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Pittsburgh played an even game against a Falcons team riddled with injuries and won thanks to one great play by T.J. Watt. Their defense should have success against this still-questionable Patriots offensive line, and without A.J. Brown, the passing attack looked poor in general last week."

Kalshi prices more than 42.5 points to be scored at $0.47 per share and fewer than 42.5 points to be scored at $0.54 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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