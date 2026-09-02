The NFL season starts with Seahawks vs. Patriots on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and you can already use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn $25 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades in NFL prediction markets. There's already been $4.8 million traded on who will win the 2027 AFC Championship Game, with options ranging from as cheap as the Browns, Jets and Dolphins at $0.01 per share to the Bills at $0.16 per share. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 7-1 start last season, but they lost eight of their last nine games to miss the playoffs. Shane Steichen is now 25-26 in his three seasons as the head coach, but the Colts are hoping to escape the mediocrity that has plagued them in Steichen's fourth season. Kalshi prices Indianapolis as a middle-of-the-road option to win the 2027 AFC Championship Game at $0.03 per share.

The Pittsburgh Steelers did make the playoffs last season in Aaron Rodgers' first season with the franchise, but ultimately decided to part ways with Mike Tomlin and hire former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to rejuvenate the franchise. Rodgers is back for a 22nd season in the NFL to reunite with McCarthy. The Steelers are also priced at $0.03 per share in the Kalshi AFC Champion market.

Liam Coen led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 13-4 season in his first season as the head coach and he has his sights set on a deep postseason run this year after a first-round playoff exit. Trevor Lawrence is a darkhorse NFL MVP contender ($0.04 per share in that market) and the Jaguars are priced at $0.07 per share to win the conference this season. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.16 Baltimore $0.13 Kansas City $0.12 Houston $0.11 Los Angeles $0.11 New England $0.10 Cincinnati $0.09 Denver $0.09 Jacksonville $0.07 Indianapolis $0.04 Pittsburgh $0.03 Las Vegas $0.02 Tennessee $0.02 Cleveland $0.01 Miami $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.