Week 1 of the college football season is complete, and after some wild results and dynamite performances, it's no surprise to see the prices shift for the 2026 Heisman Trophy winner at Kalshi, which is another market that new users can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah has moved to the top spot on the Kalsi price chart by himself, trading at $0.15 per share to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy after his dominant debut. He's followed by Texas' Arch Manning and Notre Dame's CJ Carr, who both dropped to $0.09 per contract. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

What a difference a week can make. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah dazzled in his first start at The U, completing 27 of 30 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-6 win over Stanford. Mensah was one of the nation's top passers at Duke last year, and he completes a Miami quarterback trilogy over the last three years that included Cam Ward and Carson Beck. Mensah was trading toward the top of the Kalshi price chart all summer, but after Week 1, he leads alone, trading at $0.15 per share to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy.

Notre Dame's CJ Carr and Texas' Arch Manning were both trading spots at the top of the price chart all summer. Neither had a poor Week 1 (Carr: 19-for-29, 239 yards, 2 TDs; Manning: 20-for-27, 305 yards, 4 TDs), but they couldn't keep pace with Mensah's debut. Both are trading at $0.09 per contract, the next highest on the Kalshi price chart besides Miami's new QB1.

Jeremiah Smith displayed the type of statistics a non-quarterback needs to win the Heisman. The Ohio State wideout had eight receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He's trading at $0.08 per contract. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.