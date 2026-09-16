The 2026 MLB Playoffs begin in just a few weeks, and although the Los Angeles Dodgers are the unquestioned power in the sport, strange things often occur in a baseball postseason. Interested users can get involved in the action with 2026 pro baseball champion trading at Kalshi as another chance to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Dodgers are priced at $0.302 per contract to win it all, followed by the Brewers ($0.177) and Yankees ($0.118). Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $25 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 World Series champion Kalshi trading preview

The Dodgers are pursuing baseball's first three-peat since the Yankees from 1998 to 2000, and there's no doubt they have the talent to do so. Los Angeles' lineup is stacked with hitters like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Kyle Tucker, while sporting a rotation that also includes Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tarik Skubal, whom they added at the trade deadline. Ohtani was placed on the injured list on Sept. 8 with knee and bicep soreness, but that hasn't significantly altered the Dodgers' outlook in the future market, with Los Angeles trading at $0.302 to win it all.

The Brewers continue to surge and have surpassed the 90-win mark for the fourth straight season and the fifth time over the last six years. However, despite sustained success, Milwaukee is still chasing its first pro baseball title in team history. The Brewers follow the Dodgers at $0.177 to win their first championship.

The Red Sox were the hottest team of the summer, especially during July with an MLB-best 21-4 record for the month, and they followed with a 17-12 August after a losing record in each of the first three months of the season. The American League seems pretty open, and the three best seasons record-wise come from the AL East. Boston is trading at $0.049 to win the 2026 pro baseball championship, behind divisional teams in the Yankees ($0.118) and Rays ($0.083). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.