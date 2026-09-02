The 2026 NFL season is right around the corner, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. There are many ways to trade on the upcoming football season at Kalshi, including the NFL MVP award, which has Bills quarterback Josh Allen atop the market at $0.11 per share. Claim your $25 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

The MVP has been given to a quarterback every season since 2012, when Vikings running back Adrian Peterson took home the honor. Last year's race came down to Rams veteran Matthew Stafford against Patriots youngster Drake Maye, with Stafford ultimately winning the award for the first time in his career. However, both quarterbacks are trading at just $0.07 per share this season.

The market is headlined by Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has the most expensive price at $0.11 per share. Allen has been in the MVP conversation on a near-annual basis due to his rushing and passing combination. He finished last season with 25 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns, but the Bills barely made the playoffs and Allen dealt with some turnover issues.

Three players are priced at $0.10 per share behind Allen: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Burrow is surrounded by a talented supporting cast and can post big numbers if he stays healthy, while Jackson is a two-time MVP. Other players at $0.07 per share include Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.