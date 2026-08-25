The AL Cy Young race is coming down to the wire, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler sits atop Kalshi's market at $0.62 per share, while Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease is trading at $0.36 per share. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi AL Cy Young trading preview

Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler is now trading at $0.62 per share to claim the AL Cy Young Award. Schlittler has given up just one earned run in three of his first four starts in August, helping him create a significant gap between him and Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease.

However, Cease is still in contention at $0.36 per share. Cease recently lost a no-hit bid in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees on Aug. 22, which ultimately ended in him giving up two hits and one earned run. Cease has exceeded 200 strikeouts already this season, but his time to make up ground to win the AL Cy Young award is dwindling. Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray ($0.04) is the only other pitcher priced above $0.01 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.