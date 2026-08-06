Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 WNBA champion, WNBA MVP

Women's professional basketball is celebrating its monumental 30th season. Star players such as four-time MVP A'ja Wilson, two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum, and rising young star Paige Bueckers are honoring three decades of elite women's basketball all summer long in pursuit of a championship title. With less than two months away from crowning the next champion, basketball fans can trade on their favorite team to win the 2026 WNBA Championship with the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades.

The Minnesota Lynx, priced at $0.46 per share on Kalshi, are big favorites to emerge as women's basketball champions following their appearance in the WNBA Finals two years ago. Three of the last four WNBA titles have been seized by the Las Vegas Aces, who are trading at $0.16 per share to repeat. The second-year expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, is tied with the Indiana Fever; both are priced at $0.10 per share on Kalshi in the women's basketball championship hunt. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of up to a $500 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion, WNBA MVP Kalshi trading preview

Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson, the reigning MVP, is trading for $0.82 per share on Kalshi to become the first WNBA player to win three consecutive MVP awards. Winning three straight MVPs is one of basketball's rarest dynasties, and accomplishing this means she would match a level of sustained individual dominance not seen in the men's game since Larry Bird in the 1980s. Minnesota's Olivia Miles, who is also the front-runner for Rookie of the Year, is priced at $0.13 per share to win the award after taking leadership of the top-ranked Lynx team while awaiting veteran star Napheesa Collier's return from injury. Indiana's Caitlin Clark is also trading for $0.07 per share to win the award on Kalshi.

The Lynx enter as the favorites priced at $0.49 per share, along with the Aces, trading for $0.16 per share among the top contenders. Led by championship veterans Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas continues to boast one of the league's most experienced cores. Meanwhile, Minnesota has established itself as the WNBA's model of consistency, becoming the league's only team to post back-to-back 30-win seasons and remaining on pace to accomplish the feat again. Behind the exciting duo of rookie Miles and sharpshooter Kayla McBride, the Lynx have the talent, depth, and momentum to justify their position atop the Kalshi WNBA championship market.

Several other elite teams are also firmly in the championship conversation. The Golden State Valkyries, priced at $0.10 per share to win on Kalshi, have emerged as a legitimate threat thanks to Gabby Williams, whose elite defense is matched by her role as the team's leading scorer. have emerged as a legitimate threat thanks to Gabby Williams, whose elite defense is matched by her role as the team's leading scorer. The Indiana Fever, powered by the dynamic star pairing of Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, continue to look like one of the league's most dangerous young teams, and they are also trading for $0.10 per share to win. The New York Liberty remain capable of returning to the top of the WNBA behind former MVP Stewart and dominant center Jonquel Jones. With several star-studded rosters in the title race, Kalshi's WNBA championship market showcases what could be one of the most competitive WNBA playoff battles in history. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.