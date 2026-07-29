Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 women's pro basketball champion

Women's professional basketball, like many American sports, is becoming more of a star-driven sport, and this summer many of the league's best have put their teams in positions to compete for a title. Stars such as Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Plum continue to grow the league's popularity. Although we are still months away from crowning a champion, you can back your favorite star's team to win the 2026 women's pro basketball championship today with the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Minnesota has created separation atop the market as the 2026 women's pro basketball champion, trading at $0.42 per share. Las Vegas follows at $0.18 with New York trading at $0.14. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of up to a $500 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2026 women's pro basketball champion Kalshi trading preview

Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson seeks to become the first player to win three straight MVPs in league history, and she's also led her team to three titles over the last four seasons. Last year she won the MVP en route to Las Vegas winning the title. With another strong season so far, Vegas is near the top of the price chart at $0.18 per share to win it all, with Wilson having another standout season.

The only team with a more expensive price than Las Vegas is Minnesota, which is trading at $0.42 per share. Minnesota is the league's only team coming off back-to-back 30-win seasons, and it's in a strong position to do so for a third time. Minnesota tops the price list to win it all this year, led by Olivia Miles and Kayla McBride, despite the team failing to win it all in either of those 30-win seasons.

Other top options include New York ($0.14), Golden State ($0.09) and Indiana ($0.09). Caitlin Clark is still in pursuit of her first title as she's in her third season with Indiana, and her name appeal will make Indiana a popular champion trading option. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.