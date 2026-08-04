Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score up to $500 bonus for Donald playing this year prediction markets

The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades. One of the newest trading markets available at Kalshi is the probability that Aaron Donald will play in at least one NFL game this season and return to the Los Angeles Rams. He retired as the Rams' career franchise sacks leader at 111 in 2024 and is trading at $0.82 per share to play again in the 2026-27 NFL season on Kalshi, one of the largest prediction markets. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Rams added two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett this offseason in one of the NFL's most explosive trades. Football fans can trade on what a potential Garrett and Donald-led Rams team could look like on Kalshi as well, as they are currently the top preseason pick to win the pro football championship. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim one our top prediction market promos, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Will Aaron Donald play this season?

Donald played 10 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2024. He was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (2017, 2018, and 2020), which is tied for the most in NFL history. The 2021 Super Bowl Champion could join a Los Angeles Rams team that is $0.16 per share to win the title in 2026-27. Donald is priced at $0.82 per share to play in an NFL game this season on Kalshi.

Donald's decision to return to pro football could come as soon as August 8, when the Rams return to their normal practice facility ahead of the new season. Los Angeles isn't putting much pressure on Donald to return since they want him to make the best decision possible for himself and his family. The combination of Myles Garrett, who will make his Los Angeles debut on defense in less than a month, and Donald could be a game-changer. Both defensive stars have spoken positively about one another, and Donald even had a slight say in the blockbuster trade that sent Garrett to the Rams.

Donald's possible return to pro football for the Los Angeles Rams creates a unique opportunity to form a once-in-a-generation pass-rush duo along with Garrett. However, if Donald returns, it would be in a slightly different role than before; the highly impactful defender would most likely play fewer snaps but would still contribute at a high level to the team.

Also, a potential second Super Bowl ring for Aaron Donald could solidify him as one of the top defensive tackles in NFL history. Legendary defensive greats Lawrence Taylor and Ray Lewis have won multiple pro football championships in their careers, which could motivate Aaron Donald to make a comeback at some point in the upcoming season. Trade on Donald's potential return with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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