Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 College Football Heisman Trophy

The 2026-27 college football season is just several weeks away, and the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. There are multiple star quarterbacks atop Kalshi's Heisman Trophy market, headlined by Notre Dame's CJ Carr and Texas' Arch Manning, who are both $0.12 per share. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

The 2026 Heisman Trophy race appears to be wide open heading into the season, with nine players priced between $0.05 per share and $0.12 per share at Kalshi. Notre Dame's CJ Carr and Texas' Arch Manning sit atop the market at $0.12 per share, leading storied programs into highly anticipated seasons. Carr headlines a Notre Dame roster expected to contend for a national championship, while Manning has high expectations after the Longhorns upgraded their roster around him.

Quarterbacks have won 16 of the last 21 Heisman Trophies, so it is no surprise to see signal callers atop the market. Carr won the starting job as a redshirt freshman, throwing for 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Manning has a full season as a starter under his belt, and now he will try to turn hype into reality.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is $0.07 per share, while Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is $0.04 per share. They are expected to feed off each other throughout the season as potentially the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in the nation. Other Heisman contenders include Miami quarterback Darian Mensah ($0.07), Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ($0.06) and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore ($0.06). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.