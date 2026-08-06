Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 pro baseball champion markets

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, teams have locked in their final rosters. The march towards October baseball begins now, and as the battle for the pennant intensifies, baseball fans can look to the 2026 pro baseball champion markets to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again putting together a dominant regular season, comfortably holding their spot as the frontrunners in the Kalshi World Series markets, trading at $0.39 per share to capture the 2026 title. However, securing a three-peat is one of the rarest feats in MLB history, as only two franchises have ever successfully won three consecutive championships– the New York Yankees and the Athletics. The Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies are all in the market trying to dethrone Los Angeles. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of up to a $500 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2026 pro baseball champion Kalshi trading preview

The Dodgers may have assembled one of the most star-studded rosters in baseball en route to back-to-back World Series titles, but they're far from the only team boasting multiple superstars with a legitimate shot at claiming the MLB crown this season. Shohei Ohtani's elite status remains unchanged as he leads the team both on the mound and at the plate. Freddie Freeman continues to anchor the Dodgers' high-powered offense, eclipsing the 130-hit mark on the season. The Dodgers' lineup depth, powered by four-time World Series champion Mookie Betts–who owns more championship rings than any active MLB player–makes an already dangerous offense even tougher to navigate. Los Angeles sits atop Kalshi's Pro Baseball Championship market at $0.39 per share.

The Brewers, priced at $0.09 per share, and the Philadelphia Phillies, at $0.05 per share on Kalshi, stand out as two other top NL leading contenders for the 2026 Pro Baseball Championship market. The Brewers have been a dominant regular-season club, winning more than 90 games in four of the last five seasons, including four NL Central titles. However, Milwaukee has had significant struggles in October, winning only five postseason games during that span. The Brewers are positioning themselves to make a deep run at the fall classic by securing key pitching upgrades. They have bolstered an excellent rotation led by Jacob Misiorowski, who has surpassed 195 strikeouts on the season and has a 1.63 ERA. Holding onto the NL's top seed is crucial for them to challenge Los Angeles in a championship run, and their trading price is currently just $0.09 per share on Kalshi to capture their first title in their 58-year franchise history.

The Phillies are priced at $0.05 per share on Kalshi to win the 2026 Pro Baseball championship and capture their first world title since 2008. The Phillies always bolster high postseason expectations, and are one of the only teams favored in the NL to reach the baseball championship series in the past five years, when they did so in 2022. Their star-studded trio of home run leading Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, who has a team high of more than 115 hits this season, has faced postseason disappointment due to inconsistent offense and late-inning silence in the postseason. They added another contact hitter to combat a team that sometimes is too reliant on the long ball, and if that's the missing puzzle piece for Philadelphia, they are priced at $0.05 per share to win on Kalshi to secure a ring for their 15-year veteran Harper.

In the American League, the New York Yankees are trading at $0.11 per share, and the Boston Red Sox have risen to $0.08 per share on Kalshi to win it all in 2026. Even with their marquee star trio of Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton currently sidelined, the Yankees have managed to maintain their status as American League favorites. This is largely thanks to a surge of secondary star power, anchored by Jazz Chisholm Jr., Ben Rice, and the newly acquired infielder Luis Garcia Jr., whose collective production has successfully kept New York at the top of the AL hierarchy as October approaches. The Red Sox have charged up the Kalshi prediction market, priced at $0.08 per share, to etch their names as the 2026 Pro Baseball Champions. As the summer winds down, Boston keeps heating up and has won 24 of their last 27 games behind their dual threat sluggers Wilson Contreras and Wiley Abreu. The Yankees and Red Sox have combined for 36 world championship titles in their history, but Boston, which last won in 2018, is one of the only teams near the top of the Kalshi predictions not named the Dodgers to win the ultimate prize trophy in baseball in the past decade. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

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