Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score up to $500 bonus for trading 2026-27 NFC champion in pro football markets

NFL training camps are underway, Kalshi pro football markets are open and right now you can use the new Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn up to $500 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades. The 2027 NFC Championship Game winner market already topped $3 million in trading volume this week and traders are eager to stake early positions on which team will win the conference. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Seattle Seahawks are the reigning NFC champions, but their offense might look a little different in 2026 after Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL free agency. Seattle responded by spending its first-round pick on Notre Dame running back Jadarion Price and the Seahawks are hopeful that he and Zach Charbonnet can combine to keep the offense balanced. Sam Darnold is at his best in play-action and Kalshi currently prices Seattle at $0.12 per share to repeat as NFC champions.

However, their a distant second on the trading board behind their NFC West rivals in Los Angeles. The Rams suffered a 31-27 defeat to the Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game, but they became the frontrunners by acquiring NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and former NFL All-Pro Trent McDuffie during the offseason. There's also talk that former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald could come out of retirement, which is why the Rams are trading at $0.25 per share to win the NFC.

The San Francisco 49ers are also threats coming out of the NFC West, as they're trading at $0.09 per share to win the conference. They're tied with the Green Bay Packers for the fourth highest share price in the conference, behind the Rams, Seahawks and Eagles ($0.10). The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are all trading at $0.08 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.