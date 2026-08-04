Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Score up to a $500 trading bonus for Michigan season wins, 2026 college football

The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades. The suspense for the 2026-27 college football season is growing with kickoff just a few weeks away. Michigan, which has the most wins in all of college football history at 1,022, looks to add to its historic legacy this season with new head coach Kyle Whittingham. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Michigan will try to stabilize its powerful football program after having a surprising coaching turnover. Since winning the national championship in 2023-24 as an undefeated 15-0 team, the Wolverines have had at least eight wins the last two seasons. With expectations even higher in 2026, football fans can use Kalshi and more prediction market apps to predict how many wins a newly coached Michigan team can achieve. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also see where are prediction markets legal.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Michigan college football season trading preview

Head coach Kyle Whittingham arrives in Ann Arbor after previously coaching Utah for 21 seasons from 2005 to 2025. With a 177-88 record that includes three Pac-12 conference titles and two Rose Bowl appearances, the experience he brings to Michigan is evident. The Wolverines are looking to be the team that is the last one standing come January, and in order to accomplish that in a strong Big Ten conference, they will have to continue their five-year streak of eight or more wins.

College football fans can trade on Michigan's season wins in the upcoming season on Kalshi, which has the Wolverines priced at $0.75 per share to have eight or more wins in 2026. Michigan football had nine wins last season, and the price per share to match that is $0.47 on Kalshi. Users can also trade on alternative season wins. Ten or more wins is priced at $0.29, 11 or more is priced at $0.11 and 12 or more is priced at $0.13 per share. Trade on Michigan's season wins with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.