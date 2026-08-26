The WNBA season is sprinting toward the finish, and with the WNBA playoffs beginning in less than 30 days, the 2026 WNBA champion market could see more liquidity over the next few weeks at Kalshi, creating another chance to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The WNBA, like the NBA, is becoming more of a star-driven sport, and many of the league's top players are leading their teams into the playoffs. The Minnesota Lynx top the Kalshi price chart, trading at $0.49 per share, followed by Las Vegas ($0.15) and Indiana ($0.14). Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of a $25 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion, WNBA MVP Kalshi trading preview

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever went just 5-5 over their first 10 games, but as the temperature heated up over the summer, the Fever caught fire. Clark continues to showcase that she's more than just a scorer, but also one of the WNBA's top passers, making the right plays at the right times to put Indiana back in the championship picture. Clark hasn't made a WNBA Finals appearance in either of her first two seasons, but the Fever are trading toward the top of the Kalsi WNBA champion price chart at $0.14 per share to win it all this year.

The Fever's biggest roadblock at the moment is a Lynx team likely to have the best record in the league for the second straight season, and Las Vegas, which has won three of the last four titles. The Lynx are trading at $0.49 per contract, and Minnesota is led by a balanced attack with five players averaging double-digit points per game.

The Aces, led by back-to-back WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, are trading at $0.15 per contract. Other talented teams to watch that could get hot at the right time include Golden State ($0.10), Atlanta ($0.10) and New York ($0.08). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.