There's just under a month left in the MLB regular season, and you can still use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 trading bonus after making $25 worth of trades in MLB prediction markets. There has been just over $3 million traded on who will win the 2026 NL Cy Young award, and it's still looking like a three-horse race between Jacob Misiorowski, Chris Sale and Cristopher Sanzhez, though there has been some recent market movement. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $25 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 NL Cy Young Kalshi trading preview

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski is still the deserving favorite at $0.88 per share, but that price has come down a little since last week when he was trading at $0.91 per share. He gave up only two hits and two earned runs while striking out six over six innings in a win over the Mets in his last start, but he's been so dominant that his ERA actually went up from 1.68 to 1.73.

However, the bigger factor in Misioroski's price dropping was the complete-game shutout thrown by Atlanta Braves lefty Chris Sale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 2024 NL Cy Young winner struck out 11 in a masterful performance against another NL pennant contender, which took his share price from $0.06 to $0.10.

Philadelphia Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez was also priced at $0.06 per share this time last week, and he threw seven scoreless innings in his last outing. Yet, his share price to win the 2026 NL Cy Young has dropped to $0.05 per share anyway. Misiorowski and Sale are both scheduled to make their next start on Wednesday, while Sanchez will take the mound again on Friday. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.