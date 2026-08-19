The 2026-27 college football season begins next week, and new users can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 bonus after making $25 in trades. There is a balanced college football champion market at Kalshi, with Notre Dame and Ohio State atop the field at $0.13 per share. Trade $25 and get $25 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

Ohio State sits atop the AP Top 25 preseason poll, as it returns star quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and running back Bo Jackson. The Buckeyes are replacing key pieces on defense and face a schedule that includes Texas, Indiana and Oregon. However, they are tied with Notre Dame atop Kalshi's national champion market at $0.13 per share.

Notre Dame missed the College Football Playoff last year due to some early-season losses, but it returns quarterback CJ Carr and is ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll. The Fighting Irish won 10 straight games last season, and Carr is one of the top Heisman Trophy candidates. His deep receiving corps is headlined by returners Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse.

No. 2 Oregon and No. 5 Texas are both at $0.11 per share to win the national championship. The Ducks have quarterback Dante Moore and five other starters back on offense, while their defense returns eight players. Texas is led by quarterback Arch Manning, and the Longhorns crushed the transfer portal, so they are another contender near the top of Kalshi's market. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.