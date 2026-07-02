Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Spain vs. Austria: Get $15 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Thursday with Spain vs. Austria in a Round of 32 matchup, and right now you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. and Kalshi prices Spain at $0.87 per share to advance, while Austria are $0.13 per share. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

Spain vs. Austria trading preview

Two European nations will clash in the Round of 32 and Austria vs. Spain is the first of three matches for the day. Spain entered World Cup 2026 as the top-ranked team in the world after winning Euro 2024 and UEFA Nations League 2025. Meanwhile, Austria are No. 24 in the world rankings and are competing in their first World Cup since 1998. Spain are currently priced at $0.10 per share to win the 2026 World Cup while Austria are $0.01 per share.

In the group stage, Spain overcame a stunning opening-match draw against Cabo Verde to win Group H comfortably and Austria finished second in Group J behind Argentina. This will be the first competitive meeting in nearly 25 years between the two nations. Kalshi also prices Spain at $0.77 per share to win in regulation (no extra time or penalties), while Austria is $0.08 per share and a draw is $0.18 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS15 and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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