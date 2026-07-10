Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Spain vs. Belgium, how to get your $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new user a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades, which can be unlocked by trading Spain vs. Belgium in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on Friday afternoon. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

This is the first competitive head-to-head match between these sides in nearly 17 years. Kalshi has Spain at $0.72 per share to advance, with Belgium at $0.28. More than 2.5 goals scored in Belgium vs. Spain is trading at $0.55. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Spain vs. Belgium preview

Spain is through to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2010 after avenging its 2025 UEFA Nations League final loss to Portugal in the Round of 16. Mikel Merino scored a last-minute winner, and Spain became the first country ever to record six consecutive World Cup clean sheets. Lamine Yamal has only scored one goal in the World Cup, but the 18-year-old is always a threat to score for Spain.

Belgium cruised to a 4-1 win over co-host USA in the Round of 16, becoming the first team at this year's tournament to record 100 shots. The Red Devils are riding an 18-match unbeaten streak (12-0-6), and they finished third in the 2018 World Cup. Romelu Lukaku became the first man to score in four World Cup games as a substitute when he scored late against the United States.

Spain is trading at $0.59 per share to win in regulation, with Belgium at $0.18 and a draw at $0.26. Spain is $0.72 to advance to the semifinals, while Belgium is $0.28. Lamine Yamal is $0.34 to score a goal on Friday. Trade Spain vs. Belgium in the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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