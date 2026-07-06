Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Spain vs. Portugal: Claim $15 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup on Monday

The 2026 World Cup continues with more Round of 16 action on Monday and play begins with Spain vs. Portugal, giving soccer fans a gigantic rivalry matchup and a chance to use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 trading bonus after $15 worth of trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 trading bonus here:

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. The latest Kalshi pricing lists Spain at $0.67 per share to advance, while Portugal are $0.34 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

The Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS. You'll get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades here:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus here:

Spain vs. Portugal trading preview

Spain entered World Cup 2026 as the top-ranked team in the world. They won Euro 2024 and finished as runners-up at UEFA Nations League 2025. However, it was Portugal that defeated Spain in the Nations League Final on penalties. It was only Portugal's sixth-ever victory in the Iberian Derby in 41 attempts. Meanwhile, Spain has won this matchup 17 times and the two nations have drawn 18 times.

Spain were also winners over Portugal in the Round of 16 at the 2010 World Cup and then the two teams drew in a group stage match during the 2018 World Cup. Spain would go on to win the title in 2010 and then both nations were eliminated in the Round of 16 in 2018. Kalshi also prices Spain at $0.51 per share to win in regulations while Portugal are $0.24 per share and a draw is $0.27 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.