Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Spain vs. Argentina: Get $15 trading bonus for 2026 World Cup final on Sunday

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Sunday is the perfect time to claim this offer at one of the largest sports prediction markets, as Argentina and Spain will meet in the 2026 World Cup final at 3 p.m. ET in New Jersey. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

Sunday's showdown is the first World Cup final between the top two teams in the world rankings since 1992. Spain has only allowed one goal all tournament, while Argentina has erased multiple late deficits in its quest for back-to-back titles. Kalshi has Spain priced at $0.58 per share to win the World Cup, with Argentina at $0.42. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET from New Jersey, where the latest Argentina vs. Spain weather is calling for sunny skies and highs around 80. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Referral Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer $15 bonus after making $15 in trades* States Kalshi is Available All 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and United States territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older. Users must also have a legal, U.S. residential address located a state where Kalshi operates legitimately Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified July 19, 2026

18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Argentina vs. Spain World Cup final trading preview

This is a special World Cup final from many angles, one of them being that this is the first time the reigning European champions are facing the current Copa America champions. Argentina has been on a magical ride throughout the knockout stage, needing either extra time or a comeback after the 75th minute in all four matches. It has won 14 consecutive matches, a record among South American nations.

Argentina can become the second team in history to win consecutive World Cups. The South American side erased a 1-0 lead late in its semifinal match against England on Wednesday, scoring in the 85th minute and 92nd minute. Star striker Lionel Messi assisted on both goals, adding to his impressive career and his 2026 resume.

Argentina has scored 19 goals in the tournament while allowing seven. It was supposed to face Spain in Doha, Qatar, in late March leading up to the World Cup. That match never happened due to security issues in the Middle East, but they will meet on a much bigger stage this weekend in New Jersey.

This is the first meeting between these teams since Spain recorded a 6-1 win in a friendly in 2018. All four of their meetings in the last 20 years have been exhibition matches. The last time these teams met for a competitive match was the 1966 World Cup, which Argentina won by a score of 2-1.

Spain's path to the final has been far less dramatic than Argentina's, despite opening with a shocking 0-0 draw against Cape Verde last month. It has responded with six consecutive victories, three of which came by multiple goals. The defense has been the most impressive aspect of Spain's run, as they have conceded just one goal in the tournament.

They are riding a 37-match unbeaten streak in regulation, and a win on Sunday would secure the longest unbeaten streak ever by a European nation. Spain is also seeking its sixth major championship from seven attempts, along with its second World Cup title (2010). Neither side have reported a major injury heading into the final.

Spain is $0.43 to win in regulation, while Argentina is $0.27 and a draw is $0.32. Spain is $0.58 to win the World Cup and Argentina is $0.42. There are a variety of other World Cup prediction markets available at Kalshi, including team corners, first team to score and mentions by the announcers one the broadcast. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Lionel Messi World Cup trading

Messi continues to seemingly get better as he gets older. He set the record for most goals in a World Cup by a player age 30 or older when he scored seven times in 2022, but he has broken his own record with eight goals this year. Messi now holds records for most matches played (33), goals (21) and assists (12) in World Cup history.

The 39-year-old is averaging exactly one goal contribution per match in his World Cup career, but he has more this year (12) than in his first four World Cups combined (11). He is one goal away from tying Gerd Muller (1970) for the most goal contributions in a single World Cup. Messi has a goal contribution in every match this World Cup and a record 11 consecutive World Cup matches since the start of the 2022 edition.

Kalshi has Messi priced at $0.36 to score and $0.56 to score or assist. Argentina has scored 12 goals in the 75th minute or later, with Messi contributing on seven of them. No other country has scored more than six goals in those late-match situations this World Cup.

Messi has a chance to further solidify his resume on Sunday, as he can become the first player with multiple Ballon d'Or awards and multiple World Cup titles. He can also become the oldest outfield player to win the World Cup and the second-oldest player ever behind Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff in 1982. Messi is trading at $0.17 per share to score the first goal of the match. Trade Messi in the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

How to sign up for the Kalshi referral code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the Kalshi app. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must trade at least $15 in contracts for the $15 bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to trade on the Kalshi app

The Kalshi app offers dozens of markets ranging from politics to pop culture to sports. In regard to the sports section, Kalshi offers contracts on all of the popular sports, including the World Cup. Users can trade on a variety of World Cup markets. Every contract adds up to $1, so trading $0.58 on Spain would result in a $0.42 profit for every share purchased if Spain wins the match.

Prices change continuously as users buy shares, and many markets will remain available for live World Cup trading during Sunday's final. Each price corresponds with its likelihood to happen, with the market currently suggesting that Spain has a 58% chance to win the World Cup. Users are able to trade Yes or No based on their opinion of the outcome.

Kalshi has markets for regulation time along with the match winner. There are also markets related to star players such as Messi and Lamine Yamal, markets for terms said by the announcers, and markets for which brands will advertise during the match. Users can even trade on the get-in ticket price, with 'Above $7,000' currently priced at $0.59 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.